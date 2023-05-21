Ligue 1: Lille grab comeback victory against Marseille

Lille came from a goal down to earn a 2-1 home win over Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Their win came as the race for France’s places in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League intensified.

Marseille remain third on 73 points and, in spite of the loss, can be sure of at least a place in the Champions League qualifying round for next season.

This was after Olympique Lyonnais beat fourth-placed AS Monaco 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

Defender Jonathan Clauss gave Marseille the lead just before the half-hour mark, when he bundled the ball past Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from close range.

But Lille, now fifth in the league and unbeaten at home in all competitions since August, equalised from the penalty kick spot shortly after the break through forward Jonathan David.

Winger Jonathan Bamba sealed the win in the 72nd minute with a header.

Reuters/NAN.