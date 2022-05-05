Lebanese arrested for taking one-way in Lagos, knocking down woman + Photos

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it has arrested a Lebanese, who drove against traffic and then knocked down a female pedestrian, almost killing her.

This development was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday.



Hundeyin said the Lebanese, identified as John Greg, was arrested after a hot chase by some policemen.

The victim, Omotomi Akinsanya, sustained a shattered leg and had been rushed to the hospital.

Hundeyin, who took to his Twitter handle to share the information, further stated that the Lebanese Embassy had also been notified of the incident and the arrest and detention of the suspect.

The image maker said: “On May 4, 2022, 07:45 am, a middle-aged Lebanese by the name John Greg, drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting Omotomi Akinsanya, which resulted in serious injuries to her leg.

“He sped off but was chased and arrested.

“The suspect is in our custody, while the vehicle has been impounded and at our station.

“The victim is undergoing treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“The victim’s family has been duly informed and the embassy of Lebanon duly informed.

“An investigation is ongoing.”