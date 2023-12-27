LASTMA rescues woman, nine-year-old son trapped under truck

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Tuesday rescued a mother and her nine-year-old child stuck under a fully loaded sand truck at Danco Filling Station, Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

The statement said that the mother and her child were severely hurt when the driver of the sand diesel truck with number plate AGL-48 YD lost control.

Taofiq stated that the injured mother, her child, and the truck driver were taken to the General Hospital in the area for emergency medical attention by an ambulance from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit while policemen from the Ile-Epo Division supplied security cover until the overturned truck was completely removed from the road to allow for unhindered traffic flow.

However, the acting General Manager, LASTMA, Bakare Oki, appealed to drivers to obey speed limits.

The statement partly reads “A mother and her nine-year-old son were saved by LASTMA officials under an upturned fully loaded sand truck today around Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway by Danco Filling Station inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“The driver of the upturned sand diesel truck (AGL 48 YD) lost control and got overturned as a result of reckless driving with a mother and her nine-year-old son, including the driver seriously injured.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the truck driver lost control due to reckless driving and got upturned while dragging right of way with another heavily loaded containerised trailer inward underneath Iyana-Ipaja Bridge.

“LASTMA officials from Zone 16 led by Salau Akeem (Alfa) carried out the rescue operations while an ambulance from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) took the injured mother and her son including the truck driver to General Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

“Policemen from the Ile-Epo Police Division provided security backup till the upturned truck was fully evacuated from the road for free vehicular movement.”