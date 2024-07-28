Land grabbing: Businessman petitions IG over threat to life

A Lagos-based businessman, Adenuga Olanrewaju, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, over what he calls threat to his life and family by an alleged land grabber.

In the petition, Olanrewaju alleged that the said land grabber, simply identified as Ugochukwu, had been using security agents to intimidate and threaten him over his land at Baruwa Village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos .

He said that the petition became necessary following the death of David Huesu, a civil engineer working on his site.

Olanrewaju alleged that the engineer was killed by people he called uniform men ,on the instruction of Ugochukwu.

“On July, 20, 2024, at about 4:30 am, I received news that David, who was working on my site, was killed during an invasion by some men in military uniform hired by Ugochukwu”, he said in the petition.

The businessman also alleged that some people working on the site with the engineer were seriously injured during the invasion.

Olanrewaju said the latest petition was the second on the matter as his first petition to the I-G was sent on April 26, 2024, and was assigned to the I-G Monitoring Unit.

He urged the I-G to thoroughly investigate the allegation of the killing allegedly carried out by the men in military uniform and accompanied by police officers.

The businessman noted that since the killing of David, he had been seeing strange individuals around his house, posing a risk to his family’s safety.

