NAF airstrikes destroy 12 illegal refining sites in Abia, Rivers

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 12 illegal refining sites and two reservoirs in airstrikes in Abia and Rivers states.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the NAF had intensified efforts to minimise the activities of oil thieves and other economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta.

He said that the armed reconnaissance undertaken by the aircraft revealed several illegal refining sites located in many fenced households at Umueze in Abia.

He said the information was subsequently relayed to ground troops for further exploitation and necessary action.

According to him, the illegal refining sites, which were subsequently destroyed, were observed hidden under thick vegetations around Owaza.

”Thereafter, the crew followed the river line down to Komkom and Okoloma in Rivers State, where nine illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were discovered and destroyed.

”In total, 12 illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were destroyed.

”The sighting of illegal refining sites in fenced living environments is indicative of the sophistry of the illegal oil refining trade that would require other means beyond air strikes to checkmate,” Gabwet said.

He said that those engaged in these acts, especially in fenced living environments, should be reminded that such illegal activities were dangerous to human lives and health as well as the environment.

”Be that as may, armed reconnaissance missions as well as destruction of illegal refining sites will continue unabated until crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

