Lagos PDP congratulates Atiku’s resilience at 77, Jandor at 46

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and its 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, on their birthday celebrations.

The party spoke on the duo in separate statements signed by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode.

The statement said both Abubakar and Adediran deserved to be celebrated for their resilience to serve the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa and 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, marks his 77th birthday on Saturday, Adediran is celebrating his 46th birthday on the same day.

Eulogising Abubakar, Amode said: “We rejoice in your continued presence and graceful aging, considering it a divine gift.

“Your resilience and unwavering commitment to serving our fatherland have transformed you into a living legend, untouched by the challenges encountered on your noble journey.

“As you celebrate this day, we pray for more years filled with good health and prosperity.

“Your selfless service to humanity and Nigeria has not gone unnoticed, and we believe God will grant you increased strength, abilities, and opportunities to contribute even more to our beloved country.”

Amode said that the party commended Abubakar’s historic stand against military rule and his relentless efforts to lead Nigeria as president.

According to him, his legacy as the nation’s vice president remains unparalleled as the office has showcased his steadfastness and commitment to progress despite challenges faced during those times.

Amode added: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you have become an institution, building a political family that spans decades.

“Your followers remain steadfast, a testament to your leadership and vision for a better Nigeria through the PDP.

“Today, it is clear: you are either for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Turaki Adamawa, or you are for others.

“As a septuagenarian, your tireless dedication to serving the people has made you a phenomenon in Nigeria’s political landscape.”

Amode assured Abubakar of Lagos PDP’s unwavering support

He added: “The PDP will stand by you as you continue your journey of offering productive services to Nigerians, in accordance with God’s plan for you.

“Happy birthday once again, our undisputable leading political leader. May you continue to enjoy moments of happiness and provide direction to your teeming followers.”

Also eulogising Adediran, the Lagos PDP spokesman said that the party’s 2023 governorship candidate, beyond conventional politicians, stood as a leader with a distinctive vision.

Expressing the party’s heartfelt wishes for Adediran’s continued well-being, health and prosperity, Amode said that his unwavering dedication to humanity had been widely recognised.

He said: “We believe that with divine grace, you will have more strength, abilities, and opportunities to serve the people of Lagos state and Nigeria.

“Your tireless efforts in articulating plans for the people of Lagos state have not gone unnoticed.

“Your purposeful existence has already achieved significant milestones, and we are confident that more opportunities to showcase your capabilities lie ahead.”

The spokesman described Adediran as the best choice for the people of Lagos state.

Amode added: “We are proud of your talents and consider you a valuable gift to your family, hometown, Lagos state, and Nigeria.

“The PDP pledges unwavering support and protection as you continue your journey.

“We firmly stand with you, anticipating that your aspirations to serve the people will align with divine design.”