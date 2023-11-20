Lagos open for new investment, ready for business — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday reiterated his administration’s commitment to investments from local and international companies.

He spoke during a courtesy visit by the management of Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited.

He received the delegation, led by its Group Chairman, Jung Won Ju, at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured investors that his administration will create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to grow in the State.

He said the Lagos State Government is ready and willing to partner with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited in automobile, real estate and technology.

He said: “The relationship between South Korea and Nigeria dates back several decades and we all know how the Daewoo Industry is worldwide.

“We are aware of your strength and capacity.

“Lagos is ready for business and it is open for new investments.

“I know Daewoo Nigeria has been here for a while, but this is an opportunity for you to take that relationship to another level.

“So, on this your visit, don’t let it just be a visit to show; let it be a visit of commitment and real partnership.

READ ALSO:

China determined to support poverty alleviation programmes of African countries

Tinubu to investors: Nigeria’s population greatest asset over other nations

Police Reform: PSC, Senior Officers, CSOs begin brainstorming session

“Let it be a visit where there will be real transactions on the table that both of us can take away.

“We are here to create the enabling environment for investments and businesses to grow.

“So, whatever you need from our side for your investments within our means, you can be rest assured that we are willing to do it for as long as we see a mutually beneficial relationship.

“Our city is open.

“We are ready and willing to create that partnership with you in automobile, real estate and technology because we have a very strong and capable youth population that is dynamic.

“They are very professional and they are ready to work.”

Speaking earlier, Ju said his company will be investing in real estate and infrastructure in Nigeria, adding that Lagos has been identified as one of the major investment areas because Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Contract and Business Development of Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, Adekunle Ilesanmi, commended Lagos State for accommodating a lot of investments and providing an enabling environment for returns on investments.

Ilesanmi said: “We are going to be investing in housing, real estate and infrastructure.

“Daewoo has over 40 years of commitment in Nigeria.

“We are trying to increase our investments in the country and Lagos has been identified as one of the major investment areas because Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria.

“The chairman is willing and has assured Mr. Governor that we will make that commitment in a short time, especially in real estate and housing.

“It is very commendable to see Lagos State accommodating a lot of investments and giving an enabling environment to all the investors coming in and ensuring that there is a return on investments.

“That makes Lagos attractive because when you invest here, you are sure of a return on your investment.

“The government is going to support you to be able to have a return on your investment.”