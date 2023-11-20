China determined to support poverty alleviation programmes of African countries 

The Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria, Yan Yuqing has stated that China has a strong focus and determination to help African countries deal with poverty alleviation.

Yuqing spoke at the China/Africa lecture organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Science and China-Africa Institute.

The institute held the lecture in conjunction with the Faculty of Social Science, University of Lagos.

She stated that China has a blueprint that has helped it in lifting millions of people out of poverty that can also help African countries.

While speaking on the debt crisis in African countries, Yuqing said that China has never been a creator of the debt crisis of African countries. China partners to help African countries to deal with their poverty problems.

Yuqing asserted that under the framework of G20, there is a plan to delay the debt repayment and China has contributed more than 60 percent and done more than other G-20 members.

She added that China will never threaten to sanction any African country with recourse to contracts between the two countries.

The people of Nigeria and China are wonderful, hardworking and friendly.

Yuqing posited that China has very good results in several fields such as infrastructure, trade and investment, education and culture.

These, according to her, are a very important part of its bilateral relationship.

The Dean, Faculty of Social Science, University of Lagos, Professor Adelaja Odukoya said China has become a phenomenon as the country has become remarkable for doing things in remarkable ways.

Odukoya said African countries have a lot to learn from China in terms of infraspinatus and modernization. He commended China for taking people out of poverty as it promoted the concept of shared prosperity as a developmental initiative.

Odukoya also asserted further that emphasis on education should be commended as the Chinese government places huge investment on education of its people.