Calabar Carnival: Cross River set to carry out palliative works on federal roads

The Cross River State Government is set to carry out palliative works on some federal roads to ease human and vehicular movements as well as traffic congestion within the capital city.

The Executive Secretary of State’s Carnival Commission, Austine Cobham, disclosed this at a news conference.

At the news conference in Calabar on Monday, Cobham particularly specified that the State would carry out remedial work on the Odukpani/Itu Road as well as Ikom/Calabar Expressway.

He noted that the State was not unmindful of the fact that the roads had already been contracted out by the Federal Government.

He said the state would work on the bad sections of the roads to ease movement in and out of Calabar, the state capital, during the carnival.

The Executive Secretary also said that some internal roads across the state were being rehabilitated by the Governor Bassey Out-led administration.

He stated: “We are aware that there are contractors already working on Itu/Odukpani Road, but ours is to offer palliative on the bad portions for seamless movement during the carnival.

“We are doing the same on Calabar/Ikom Road.”

Similarly, Cobham disclosed that the state-owned airline, Cally Air, would be positioned to offer services to people during the 32-day carnival.

He said: “Ours is to ensure that our airline is there to offer services in and out of the state during the carnival.

“The aircraft will fly from Calabar and sleep in Calabar.

“We are working against flight cancellation and other airline hitches.”

The 32-day carnival is scheduled to commence on December 1, 2023.