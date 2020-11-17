The Lagos State Government has arraigned Ben Emmanuel before a Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba for assaulting an Officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

This was revealed in a statement by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Monday.

Onigbanjo said Emmanuel, in the company of some persons now at large, allegedly assaulted and inflicted injuries on Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA Officer, while carrying out his assigned official duty on November 8, 2020 at Jakande Junction, Lekki.

The statement added that the Magistrate Court, however, granted Emmanuel bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case till November 26, 2020 for the commencement of full trial.

While expressing the determination of the State Government to ensure that the accused is prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others, Onigbanjo warned recalcitrant members of the public to stop the harassment of all officials of the State Government carrying out their lawful duties.