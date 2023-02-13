Labour Party rally: Teenager becomes internet sensation for standing in front of Obi’s convoy

A teenager, who identified himself as Yusuf Alami, has explained what motivated him to stand in front of the convoy of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the party’s grand finale rally in Lagos on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

In a picture that went viral on social media, the teenager can be seen stretching his arms out wide in front of a moving Toyota Prado SUV, with Obi standing through the open roof of the vehicle and smiling at the excited young fan.

He later disclosed in an interview that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for the Labour Party torchbearer.

Alami, who claimed to come from Ibadan but based in Lagos, further said he likes Obi a lot because of his compassion for people, adding that he would pray for the former Anambra State governor to succeed if elected president.

The Eagle Online learnt that the Labour Party presidential campaign rally rounded off in Lagos as supporters trooped to Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, to give the candidate a rousing reception.

The rally was also attended by the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman, Julius Abure, Director General of Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Prof Akin Osuntokun, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

Speaking at the event, Datti, who spoke mostly in pidgin English, urged the supporters not to allow themselves be bamboozled by the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Alami’s act impressed a Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, who inquired about him because he wanted to gift him N100,000.

He posted the viral photo on his timeline with the caption that read, “This is the photo of the week.

How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock! I see hope for common persons coming back again!”

Also, celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has vowed to help him.

Cubana Chief Priest reshared the Facebook post of Onukwubiri and promised to reward the boy with a life-changing gift.

The socialite wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing.

“His life gotta (has to) change.”

The teenager had stated in an interview that Obi’s compassionate nature inspired him to carry out the act, adding that he would pray for the former Anambra State governor to succeed if elected president.