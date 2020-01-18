Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up White Paper Committees on the reports of the Visitation Panel to the Kwara State University and the Kwara State Social Assessment Vulnerability Indicator Committee.

While the KWASU Visitation Panel was chaired by former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the KW-SAVI was led by retired Justice Raliat Elelu-Habeeb, a former Chief Judge of the state.

A statement on Saturday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the White Paper Committee on KWASU comprised Prof. Adedayo Yusuf AbdulKareem, former deputy vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin (chairman); Dr. David Oguntunde, Director at the State Ministry of Tertiary Institution (Secretary); Titus Ashaolu (SAN) (member); and Jemilah Suleiman, a lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa University (member).

“The Governor has also appointed AbdulRaheem Ibrahim, a professor of public health and environmental sanitation, as chairman of KW-SAVI; Mr Kiyo Ibrahim, a director at the state ministry of environment, as the secretary; and Mrs Christiana Titi Amudipe, a primary health consultant and retired health practitioner, as a member,” the statement added.