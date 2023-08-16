Kwara CP to residents: Be ready for body, vehicle searches

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, has urged residents of the state to get ready to submit themselves to body and vehicle searches as the Police and other sister agencies synergise to beef up security and checkmate insecurity.

Police spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, said the move was to ensure a safe and secure State for the people of Kwara.

To achieve this, the CP Adelesi held a meeting with Service Commanders, comprising heads of all security agencies in the state, where the security situation of the state was discussed and existing strategies dissected.

He said that new security plans had been implemented across the length and breadth of Kwara State, adding that one of the strategies to put crime and criminality at bay in the state is: “Harmony Security Week.”

Ajayi said: “This operation will include aggressive stop and search, motorised, and foot patrols on a 24-hour basis.

“The CP is using this medium to put the good people of Kwara State on notice of the special security operation and advise the people not to panic or be apprehensive when confronted with the policemen on the assignment but to comport themselves and submit themselves for body and vehicular searches whenever they are asked to do so.

“The officers deployed for the assignment have been trained and warned to respect the rights of the citizens in the process of carrying out their duties.

“The Command warns would-be lawbreakers in whatever guise and nomenclature to steer clear of Kwara State, as anyone found in any manner constituting himself or herself a security threat would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Vigilante, local hunters, community policing members, and the leadership of the traditional worshippers in Kwara, along with some of their leaders from adjoining states, have also been dialogued with and made to understand that the intelligence available to the Police Command does not favour the kind of celebrations being planned by one of the religious sects in the state; they have been advised to relocate their celebration to another state pending a favourable security situation in the state.”