Kano APC ward executives deny involvement in Ganduje’s suspension

Executives of the All Progressives Congress in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Ward in Kano State, on Wednesday, denied being behind Monday’s suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The rebuttal was made by the Legal Adviser of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Ward in Kano State, Halliru Gwanzo.

He spoke when he led a 27-member delegation on a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the party secretariat.

Gwanzo also said that he knew nothing about Wednesday’s court case filed against the former Kano State governor.

The development is coming two days after the same politician told journalists in Kano that the decision to suspend the former governor was taken by the APC ward leadership.

Gwanzo had cited the bribery charges filed against Ganduje by the Kano State Government and his arraignment scheduled for Thursday as the reason for their action.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Gwanzo, who claimed he was impersonated, begged the ruling party to probe the matter and punish those found culpable.

He said, “I am here today with 27 members from our ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government in Kano State to tell the whole world that we know nothing about the purported suspension of our national chairman. It is not true.

“I was surprised, just like every other person, to see my name again as one of the plaintiffs that took legal action against him this morning. It is utterly false.

“I know nothing about all these allegations, and I am using this opportunity to call on the leadership of our great party and the National Working Committee to go after the impersonators.

“They should not be spared. We know this is orchestrated by the NNPP government and the Kwankwasiyya group.”