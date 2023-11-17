Kalu affirms FG’s commitment to responsible AI use

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for economic advancement.

Kalu emphasized the need for responsible AI use.

This is contained in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Friday in Abuja.

He, however, warned that the government would not condone any form of abuse that would affect national security.

ALSO READ:

Digitisation: We need more youths with technological knowledge – Tijani

WorldStage Economic Summit: Stakeholders brainstorm on success

Emefiele remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre

Kalu said it was necessary to collaborate with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to ensure the protection of digital rights amid the evolving digital landscape.

The Deputy Speaker also hinted at the forthcoming sectoral policy dialogue focusing on information technology and innovation.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to foster a regulatory framework that balances fairness and digital rights protection.