Kaduna: Kidnapped cleric rescued, two suspects arrested

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued a cleric abducted on November 3, 2023.

The spokesman of the Command, Mansur Hassan, made this development known in a statement on Monday.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the assailants and family members of the cleric had agreed on a ransom of N4 million before the police struck.

He explained that the Kafanchan Divisional Police Headquarters got the report of the abduction on November 4, making operatives and vigilantes to trail the assailants to Dogon Kurmi Forest, where a gun duel ensued.

He added: “The Operatives tactically and successfully dislodged the hoodlums and rescued the clergyman unhurt.

“Two suspects, resident at Datti and Dogon Kurmi villages were arrested over the abduction.

“An AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition was recovered from the suspects.”

Hassan added that two of the assailants were still at large, but must be nursing gunshot injuries sustained during the gun duel.

Hassan enjoined members of the public to report any person or persons nursing bullet wounds to the closest police station or to any security outfit.