Ex-Senator resigns from PDP, party vows to resolve issues

The Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Chief Mike Onyeze, says the party will reach out to Senator Chukwuka Utazi to return to the party.

He spoke on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on the resignation of the senator.

Onyeze said that from the letter of Utazi to his ward chairman containing his resignation, he might have had some grievances against the party.

The Zonal Chairman said the party would reach out to Utazi and see if the grievances would be resolved.

He said: “Utazi may have grievances for taking the decision to leave the party he belonged to since 1998.

“The party will reach out to him to see if the grievances will be resolved so that he will withdraw the resignation letter.

“In every organisation, even among family members, there is always misunderstandings at one time or the other, but after discussion, most misunderstandings are resolved amicably.”

Utazi, the immediate past representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, resigned via a letter dated October 25, 2023, addressed to Chief Rob Ezeagu, the Chairman of the PDP in his Nkpologu Ward, Uzo Uwani LGA.

Utazi, who represented the district from 2015 to 2023, said he was leaving the party because the ideals that attracted him to it in 1998 have since receded into oblivion.

He said in the letter: “I have no option than to leave and find another party that will afford me with ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.

“Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far.”

When contacted, Utazi confirmed he wrote a letter to Ezeagu, who is the Chairman of PDP Nkpologu Ward, to inform him that he was no longer a member of the party.

He said: “In 1998 when I entered the party, it was through my ward in Nkpologu, that is why I wrote the chairman of the ward that I am leaving the party (PDP).

“I also copied this my letter of leaving the party to PDP National Headquarters, Abuja.

“For now, l have not joined any other political party.

“When l do that, I will let the public know.”