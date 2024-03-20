JUST IN: Okada riders protest colleague’s killing in Zamfara

In a dramatic turn of event, activities are currently at a standstill in Gusau town, Zamfara State capital as okada riders who mobilised their members have blocked all the roads, thereby preventing motorists from moving.

It was learnt that the Okada riders resolved to this demonstration following the killing of one of their members for non-payment of N50 daily dues enforced by the Motorcycles Riders Association.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Mohammed Shehu, explained that the deceased okada rider refused to pay the money to the officials of the union and attempted to run away which resulted to the loss of his life.

Also Read

Dissatisfied with the incident, the okada riders mobilised their members in protest against the union.

Hundreds of motorists were seen stranded while those who attempted to pass have their windscreens smashed by the angry okada riders.

Details later…