Jigawa police nab two alleged vandals, drug peddler

Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested two alleged vandals and a drug peddling suspect in Kazaure and Guri Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shi’isu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

Shi’isu said the alleged vandals, aged 20, and residents of Tsohon Kafi and Kofar Dazau areas of Kazaure, were arrested on Monday following the police report about their activities.

He said: “On August 4, at about 1pm, information from a reliable source revealed that unknown persons were seen with aluminium wires in a sack strongly suspected to be stolen.

“Upon receiving the information, detectives attached to Kazaure Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and arrested two suspects with a disc insulator and aluminium wires inside a sack.”

Shi’isu explained that when interrogated, the suspects could not give a satisfactory account of how they came about the items.

The PPRO added that the suspects later admitted to have vandalised Kano Electricity Distribution Company installation on Gwiwa-Kazaure Highway.

According to him, when contacted by the police, the Acting Manager, Kazaure Technical Service Point confirmed that about two weeks ago, suspected hoodlums invaded the KEDCO electricity line and vandalised its property.

Shi’isu further stated that the alleged drug peddler, aged 25, was arrested on Tuesday when police raided a suspected criminal hideout at Bakin Kasuwa area of Guri LGA.

The command’s spokesman said the suspect, a resident of Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, was nabbed in possession of 49 pieces of D-5 tablets, 14 tramadol capsules and 12 wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

He said that the feat was made possible by the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Effiom Emmanuel, to all the Divisional Police Officers to raid all the black spots and criminal hideouts in their Areas of Responsibility.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of the ongoing investigations.