Jakonde’s family urges Sanwo-Olu to rename LASU

The family of first Lagos Executive Governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to rename the State’s University, LASU after the former first citizen in the State.

The son of former Governor, Seyi, made the call Monday, at the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture, 2023, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Seyi justified the request by pointing out that LASU was the brainchild of his late father.

Also Read:

He stated: “I want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to revisit the discussion (of renaming LASU after Jakande).

The event is still underway at the event held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

More later…