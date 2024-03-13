Insecurity: Senate meets Wike, FCT CP behind closed-door

The Senate is currently meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Police Command’s Commissioner, Benneth Igwe

It was learnt that the Senate at the Wednesday plenary resolved at about 12:20pm to move the first order of the day to another legislative day to allow for a meeting with the duo in a Committee of the Whole in a closed-door session.

Consequently, a motion was moved by the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, and seconded by the Minority Leader in this respect.

“The Minister and the Commissioner will brief us on the modalities of security in the FCT,” Ashiru stated.

It was gathered that the Senate February 28 summoned Wike and the Commissioner of Police, over the murder of Chris Agidy, an aide to Senator Ned Nwoko, by some kidnappers.

Agidy was reportedly kidnapped along with 19 others in the Galadimawa area of Abuja in November 2023.