Imo 2023: Opposition parties call for review, cancellation of result

The Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and other opposition political parties on Monday called for a review and cancellation of the result of Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State.

They were unanimous in their reactions to the outcome of the off-cycle election at a news conference in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the other political parties that joined the call for the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the result were the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Young Progressives Party and African Action Congress.

The candidate of LP, Senator Athan Achonu, described the process as “a complete sham and a rape of democracy” and called for an outright review and cancellation of the result.

Achonu, who cited irregularities, including faulty voter accreditation and vote buying, expressed dismay over “the inability of security personnel to protect the ballot”.

He said: “I’m calling on all lovers of democracy as well as Igbo sons and INEC to save our democracy by carrying out a holistic review of the election to satisfy the curiosity of Imo people and Nigerians at large.”

Also, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP thanked Imo State residents for coming to cast their votes in spite of intimidation.

Anyanwu expressed dismay over the alleged compromise of security agents as evidenced in viral online videos.

He said that with a faulty accreditation, over voting became the order of the day, without recourse to conscience and the rule of law.

He said: “In the full glare of security operatives, polling units were overrun with vote buying and hijack of election materials.

“We therefore call for a review and cancellation of the poll.”

The candidate of APGA, Tony Ejiogu, described the irregularities in the election as “a bad precedent to set”, hence the need for a review of the process and its result.

According to Ejiogu, vigorous campaigns on and off the social media carried out by his party would be in vain if INEC failed to review the election and the processes that culminated in the announcement of a winner.

Dr. Kemdi Opara of the YPP said it was “unbelievable” that according to the announced result, he could not win his Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

Opera said: “INEC must redeem its image.

“We need a paradigm shift because the INEC result is not a reflection of the true situation.”

A PDP stalwart, Mike Ikokwu, expressed worry over evidences of over voting in parts of the state and called on INEC to review the result within seven days as provided by the electoral guidelines

The Chairman of LP in the state, Callistus Ihejiagwa, said the results were uploaded for places where election did not hold, leading to unrestrained over voting, hence the poll should be reviewed.

Ihejiagwa said: “A total of 500,000 votes were cast for APC alone as announced by INEC.

“Yet, only about 300,000 persons were duly accredited as evidenced in the server.

“This charade has to be reviewed.”

The Eagle Online recalls that INEC had on Sunday announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma, as the winner of the November 11, 2023 election.

The Eagle Online is also reporting that Uzodimma won in all the 27 local government areas of the state.