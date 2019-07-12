Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command have arrested a worker with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority for alleged robbery.

The suspect, Steven Donatus (20), confessed that he used to work as a staff of LAWMA during the day, while at night, he goes for robbery operations.

Donatus, while revealing what led to his arrest, said: “It was true I partook in the operation.

“I work with Lagos State Waste Management Authority in the morning, while at night I go for robbery operation.

“We were about to rob a cyclist at Oyingbo when we saw policemen and took to our heels.”

Donatus said on the day of his arrest, he returned from an operation and was about to rest when he discovered his wife was feverish.

He decided to go and buy medicine for her.

His words: “I went out to buy drugs for her, not knowing policemen were waiting for me at home.

“When I saw them, I thought of running, but knew they would shoot me.

“I didn’t run.

“They allowed me to give my wife her medicine.

“Thereafter, I was arrested, right in the presence of my wife and son.

“The very day I was arrested was the saddest day of my life.

“My wife and son were crying, but my wife didn’t know the type of work I was doing.

“She thought that I made my money only through waste management work.

“I want my wife and son to forgive me.”

Donatus was arrested along with Paul Daniel (28) and Muhammed Saliu (28) for the crime.

Daniel, who came to Lagos two years ago, said he was a commercial bus driver in Plateau State, but had to turn his attention to robbery after he discovered that money from transportation business was not too fantastic.

He said: “When I got to Lagos, I started sleeping in a friend’s shop at Mile 12 Market.

“In the morning hours, I work as a cart pusher, at night I go out to rob.

“I was going for robbery operations alone for three months without being arrested.

“Whenever I was going for operation, I dress haggardly and would wrap my locally made pistol in a dirty suit.

“I then keep everything inside a nylon bag to make people believe that I was returning from the market.

“It was proceeds I made from the robbery operation that I used to rent apartment.

“What I thought when I was coming to Lagos was that within two months, I would have become a wealthy person.

“But it was not easy to rob in Lagos.

“It was during my operation that I came across these two people that are working with me now.

“I regret coming to Lagos.

“If I had known, I would have remained in Plateau State.

“I was arrested on June 24 when we were about to rob a cyclist of his motorcycle at Oyingbo area of the state.

“Immediately we saw policemen, we ran in different directions.

“After I escaped from the scene, we met at Mile 12.

“I gave the pistol to Muhammed to keep.”

Saliu on his part denied participating in the robbery operation.

He said: “We are only friends.

“I’m surprise about Daniel statement.

“I was in my barbing saloon shop at Mile 12 when I saw Daniel with a nylon bag.

“He handed it over to me to keep for him.

“He promised to collect it the following day.

“The following day, which was Friday, I was waited for him to come for it.

“To my surprise, three policemen walked straight into my shop and asked me about a pistol.

“I told them I didn’t have any gun with me.

“When the policemen threatened to shoot me, it was then I brought out the nylon bag.

“When the policemen opened the nylon, to astonishment, a pistol was brought out.

“At that point, there was nothing I could do.

“I still don’t know how the policemen knew I had gun with me.

“I regret associating with Daniel.

“I don’t know anything about the pistol.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who presented suspects to journalists, said they would soon be charged to court.

Muazu warned robbers to think twice before coming into Lagos State.