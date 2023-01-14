I had cancer scare, removed thyroid, now on life medication — Mercy Johnson

Nigeria’s popular actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has revealed that she had a cancer scare that led to her undergoing a thyroid operation.

She revealed this on the edition of her programme: “Mercy’s Menu,” where she hosted veteran actress Joke Silva.

The revelation by Johnson-Okojie followed a discussion opened by Silva on the illness of her husband and Nollywood veteran, Olu Jacobs.

Silva revealed how she has been managing Jacob’s illness of Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

She said they tried different remedies in a bid to finding a solution, but got to the point of accepting and living in their reality.

It was at that point that Johnson-Okojie, a mother of four, also opened up on her own health issue and how she and her husband, Odi, have been coping with it.

She said: “Odi and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare.

“I had a cancer scare in quote and I had like my thyroid removed.

“And it was like a journey for us because we had kids.

“My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying: ‘Okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.’

“And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down.

“You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can’t miss your medication.

“Once you wake up that day, that’s the first thing.

“Telling me all of the side effects.

“So I’m reconciling with this you’re saying.

“It’s the truth.

“At the point you realise this is where we are, let’s grow from here, let’s live in this comfort zone.”