I broke up with Iyanya for sleeping with Tonto Dikeh, crew members — Yvonne Nelson

Ghanian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed the reason for her break up from Nigerian Afropop singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk.

It will be recalled that in 2012 the singer and Nelson, began dating but the relationship hit the rocks in 2015 with both parties keeping mum about the breakup.

According to her, their relationship came to an end due to Iyanya’s infidelity with Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, and his female crew members.

Nelson described her relationship with the singer as a dreamy one with breakfast in bed and all the niceties and that she had assurance that their love was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.

She said: “We had a decent relationship.

“Breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of.

“I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever.

“He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal.

“If he wasn’t serious about the relationship, he wouldn’t do that.

“In his hit song, ‘Ur Waist’, he mentioned how he lusted over me.”

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Nelson started receiving calls from an unknown person each time she left Iyanya’s place, informing her that another actress would visit and sometimes even spend the night.

In her memoir, she revealed that the actress in question turned out to be Tonto Dikeh, who was mentioned in Iyanya’s song: “Ur Waist.”

She added: “One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

“The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over.

“The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know.

“That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his ‘Ur Waist’ song.”

After Nelson took to Twitter to express her frustrations and disappointment with the failed relationship, Tonto Dikeh responded on the platform, suggesting that people change, including their feelings, and advised Yvonne to move on.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dike responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so l should move on.”

Further revelations in Yvonne’s memoir shed light on additional incidents involving Iyanya and some of his female crew members, solidifying her belief that what occurred between him and Tonto Dikeh was not an isolated incident.

“I later heard more stories about what Iyanya did with some of his female crew members.

“It convinced me that what happened between him and Tonto Dike wasn’t an isolated incident.

“It was a pattern, his way of life. I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh hadn’t come into the picture.

“I did not see the need to keep fighting her for a man I had lost, especially when I knew her fate was not going to be different from mine.”

Reacting to the allegation on Twitter, Iyanya said he would respond to it but not via a book.

He tweeted:

“Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?

“They said they gave me chapter 10, read and update me.

“So, Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh, oh wow.

“I will respond to this later but I won’t write a book.”

However, Dikeh is yet to react to Nelson’s claims.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that Nelson also disclosed how Ghanian singer, Sarkodie got her pregnant and forced her to have an abortion.