Housewife seeks dissolution of one-year-old  marriage

A housewife, Mas’uda Ado, approached an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja seeking the dissolution of her one-year-old marriage to her husband, Nasir Abubakar on grounds of lack of love and affection.

Ado told the court that she got married to Abubakar, according to Islamic laws in January 2023 and had a daughter.

She told the court that she did not love her husband anymore and begged for the dissolution of her marriage.

The respondent, however, told the court to give him some time to settle with his wife, adding that he was still in love with her.

Also Read:

“I have other wives but the plaintiff is very special to me,” he said.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, however, adjourned the matter until August 26 for report of settlement.

Post Views: 30