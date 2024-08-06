Paris Olympics: Three Nigerians qualify for long jump final

The trio of Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor secured their places in the women’s long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

The ongoing Paris Olympics is the first time three Nigerian women have reached the event’s final in Olympic history.

Brume, an Olympic bronze medalist, shook off a shaky start that saw her in ninth place to leap 6.7 metres in her final attempt, earning automatic qualification for the final.

Ruth Usoro also made headlines with an impressive jump of 6.76 metres, while Prestina Ochonogor followed closely with a leap of 6.65 metres, ensuring all three athletes advanced to the final.

The trio will vie for podium finishes alongside 12 other finalists on Thursday, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling competition.

