Head of Service approves deployment of nine perm sects

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has approved the deployment of nine permanent secretaries to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The deployment has Aminu Bisalla deployed to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Aliboh Leon Lawrence – Special Duties Office; Odewale Samson Olajide – Budget and National Planning; Dr. Umar Mohammed Bello – Special Services Office; and Sulaiman Mustapha Lawal – Career Management Office.

Others are Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi – General Services Office; Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebodo – Federal Civil Service Commission; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development; and Osuji Ndubuisi Marcellinus – Service Policy and Strategies Office.

Oyo-Ita directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before January 8, 2018.