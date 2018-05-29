Group faults Buharimeter as shoddy job

The Buhari Media Organization in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke, said among other things, the error in the poll falls far below globally acceptable threshold.

The poll conducted by the Centre for Democracy and Development, which claimed that Nigerians believe that information supplied by President Muhammadu Buhari for his asset declaration was unacceptable, had been described as insufficient, unprofessional, deficit in substance and lacking in credibility.

The group said: “First of all, we object to the poll as the Centre did not make public the variables it employed to arrive at the conclusion, as obtains in standard polling globally. Secondly, we find it unacceptable that in a country of about 180 million people that the Centre for Democracy and Development used only 4000 as the sampling population, and we insist that the number is too low to be used to reach a verifiable conclusion in a national poll such as this.

“According to an online survey site checkmarket.com , to get high confidence level in your survey with an error margin of 1% for a one million population, you will need 9,512 respondents.

“To conduct a survey using random sampling method for a country like Nigeria, you’ll multiply 9,512 respondents by 180, which is 1,712,160 Nigerians.

“If CDD’s Buharimeter is taking a poll for 180 million population, and it polled 4,000 respondents, it shows how intolerably high the error margin is.”

The group said the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, was right to have questioned the methodology used by Buharimeter to arrive at the ratings on the President’s performance.

BMO also contended that apart from the technical flaws in the poll, President Buhari does not make pretensions about his commitment to the fight against corruption, and he has continued to show leadership by example.

“We therefore consider the report of the Centre for Democracy and Development as deficient and has not met the required standards expected of a national poll, it is therefore neither credible nor acceptable,” the group concluded.