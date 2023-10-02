Group advises Governor Sule to perish thought of appealing against tribunal judgement

The David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation has advised Governor Abdullahi Sule to shelve any idea of appealing against the majority judgement of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified his election.

In a statement issued Monday by the Director Media and Publicity of the organisation, Mike Omeri, said the electoral mandate handed over to Ombugadu by the people of Nasarawa state was beyond reproach.

“We recognise the right of Alhaji Abdullahi Sule to appeal this judgement but we urge him to perish the thought as the electoral mandate was handed over to Dr. Ombugadu by the people of Nasarawa State is beyond reproach.

“We extend a hand of friendship to all our political opponents to join us and recover Nasarawa State from the brink in order to discover a pathway for peace, security and sustainable development of the state,” he said

The election petition tribunal in Lafia, had nullified the victory of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, as governor of Nasarawa, and declared Ombugadu, candidate of the PDP, as winner of the poll.

During the ruling Monday, two of the justices had said that Ombugadu won the election, while one judge dissented.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Omeri hailed the tribunal for its diligent and impartial consideration of the evidence presented, leading to the historic and landmark decision.

“The ruling of the tribunal highlights the tenacity of the resolve of a broad spectrum of the people of Nasarawa State to seek and secure justice from the pretenders who usurped our electoral mandate and appropriated it to themselves.

“What the people of Nasarawa State have demonstrated will further strengthen our democracy and the importance of upholding the principles of justice and accountability in our electoral process,” he said.

Omeri also noted that the Ombugadu’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Nasarawa State had been vindicated.

He added that throughout the pursuit to recover his stolen mandate, Ombugadu had remained steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail.

“Today, we celebrate not only a legal victory but also a triumph for the democratic aspirations of the people of Nasarawa State.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the teeming supporters and well-wishers of Dr. David Ombugadu who stood by him with unwavering loyalty and determination.

“Your faith in the democratic process and your commitment to our course have been the driving force behind this victory.

“We also recognise the tireless efforts of our legal team, whose dedication and expertise were instrumental in presenting our case before the tribunal.

“Their meticulous preparation and passionate advocacy have been pivotal in achieving this outcome,” he said.

Omeri assured that the PDP and his candidate would be committed to the principles of good governance, inclusivity, and service to the people of the State.