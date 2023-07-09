Governor seeks collaboration to end IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order

828 828

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Saturday in Enugu called for collaborative efforts to end Mondays “sit-at-home” order directed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East geopolitical zone.

The Governor declared this at his maiden media chat, adding that the directive was issued by “enemies of Igboland”.

Mbah urged for concerted efforts by the media and Enugu State people to end scaremongering and the spreading of fake news, which he described as the latest resort of IPOB.

“They have lost their capacity to inflict havoc on lives and property as was previously the case due to re-energised security measures,” he said.

The Governor declared that Enugu State was winning the war against “sit-a-at-home” enforcers and would never take orders from “murderers and enemies of Igboland”.

Mbah said Enugu State would not become the premier destination for investments, residence and tourism if the people continued to dissipate energy on faceless marauders.

He urged the people of Enugu State not to be deceived by those using the name IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a cover for their criminalities.

The Governor stressed that Kanu had since expressed his displeasure at the enforcement of the “sit-at-home” order and its consequent havoc on Igboland.