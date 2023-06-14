Governor sacks Perm Secs, appoints Head of Service

The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has ordered Permanent Secretaries in the state to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most Senior Director in their Ministries or Departments.

The order was contained in a statement by Ado Yahaya, Director Human Resources, Office of the state’s Head of Service.

Alhaji Yahaya said in the June 13, 2023 order: “I am directed to convey the directive of the governor, for all the Permanent Secretaries in the state with the exception of that of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the state to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior director of their Ministry/Department.

“I am further directed to request all the Permanent Secretaries to be reporting to the office of the Head of Civil Service of the State.

“All handing over to be completed on or before Wednesday, June 14, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Governor has approved the appointment of Alhaji Usman Isiyaku as the new Head of Service.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Malam Isah Miqdad, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Isyaku was until his appointment the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service.

He replaces Alhaji Idris Usman-Tune, who retired recently.