Gov. Okowa inaugurates Delta Ecumenical Centre

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday inaugurated the 2,000 seating capacity ecumenical centre for the Christian Association of Nigeria built by the state government in Asaba.

The governor, while addressing the congregation, described the centre as a symbol of unity for the church of Christ.

Okowa urged Christians to remain prayerful so that the glory of God would continue to manifest in their lives, the state and the nation at large.

According to him, Delta is a Christian state and the church must stay prayerful to ensure that the glory of God continues to manifest upon the people and the state.

He expressed appreciation to religious leaders in the state for the support they gave his administration in the last eight years.

Okowa urged religious leaders to extend the same support and prayers to the incoming administration of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said: “This state is a Christian state, no doubt.

“We must stay prayerful.

“The church must stay prayerful to ensure that the glory of God continues to manifest upon us as a people and as a state.

“I must appreciate all our fathers of faith for the support that you have given this administration in the last eight years.

“I pray that you extend this same support and your prayer to the incoming administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.”

On the CAN Secretariat Complex, Okowa said it was important for Christians in the state to have a place where they could meet, a place where they could call their own and a place that would truly unite them.

He said: “I know that we are all Christians, but there are various blocs, but this (the Secretariat) is the symbol of unity of the church of Christ.

“We thank God for the successful execution of this project.”

The Governor congratulated the Ministry of Housing; the Consultant: Contemporary Design Associates; and Contractor: North China Construction Company, for eventually and successfully delivering the project.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, said the project, a two-storey building, was approved in March 2019.

According to Ochonogor, it has 2,000 capacity auditorium with mezzanine suspended floor, conference room, chairman’s office, dressing areas, sound and studio room, offices, conveniences, generator, generator house, gate house and other auxiliary facilities.

He said the commitment of the state government to the actualisation of the project showed the importance of the association to the administration of Dr. Okowa.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Delta State Chairman of CAN, Senior Apostle Sylvester Okorote, expressed appreciation to God for what He had done in the state.

He thanked Governor Okowa for finishing the CAN secretariat complex.

According to Okorote, who gave a historical background of the project, the edifice was solely executed by state government without any bloc of CAN contributing a dime to the project.

Special prayers were offered for Governor Okowa, Oborevwori and the state government at the well-attended ceremony.