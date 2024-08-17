Gov. Alia honoured as NPFL Media Directors Grand Patron

In a historic gathering on Friday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, 20 Media Directors from the Nigeria Premier Football League conferred the title of Grand Patron on the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia.

The 20 Directors of the NPFL were in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, for a two-day Workshop/Seminar.

They expressed their gratitude to Governor Alia for his unwavering commitment to sports development in the state and for graciously hosting this significant event for the first time since its inception.

In his response, Alia extended his thanks to the NPFL Media Directors for choosing Benue as the host state.

He also lauded the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars for his exemplary leadership, which has elevated the club to new heights.

Reaffirming his dedication to sports development, the Governor announced the expedited completion of the Aper Aku Stadium, setting an ambitious timeline of eight weeks.

Also Read:

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, in his remarks said the essence of the summit was to equip the media officers with the requisite knowledge that would enable them go back and engage their communities with the aim of improving the league after receiving new ideas from the resource persons.

Owumi thanked the Governor for turning things around since he assumed office, saying his leadership will bring democracy dividends to his people.

Post Views: 0