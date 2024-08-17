BBNaija: After bathroom sex, Chinwe says she can’t find her period

One of Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates, Chinwe, has a feeling she is pregnant for her house partner and lover, Zion.
The housemate said this while speaking with Rhuthee on Friday, days after making out with him in the bathroom.
Chinwe told Rhuthee: “I am feeling nauseous and my period is late.
“I just tire.”
Chinwe and Zion had been dating for about five months before coming to the house.
They were caught on camera having sex in the bathroom on Tuesday.