Ghana’s Torgah hopeful of defending Nigeria Masters title

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah says he is hopeful of defending his title at the ongoing West Africa Golf Tour’s Nigeria Masters at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tour, the second major tournament of the 2017 season, teed off on Thursday and is expected to end on Sunday.

After winning the last tournament of the WAGT, the Nation at 57, as well as the Ivory Coast Open last week, Torgah remains one of the tournament’s favourites.

NAN however reports that the tour’s field of competitors has many other top contenders, including new players from Zambia and Zimbabwe who have joined the Tour.

“Hopefully, I can defend my Masters title,” Torgah said on Friday on the sidelines of the tournament.

Torgah who finished sixth at the end of the tour’s round one told NAN that the Abuja course was not new to him as it was his third time of playing there.

He said: “The golf course is in great shape. The greens are a little bit faster than the last time we played.

“I expect the scores to be very low. We are going to have to go low, we are going to have to make a bunch of birdies, keep the pedal down and be aggressive.”

Torgah, Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya, Nigeria’s Gift Willy and Josuah Galt on Wednesday shot three over par and tied on sixth position at the end of first round proceedings.

The Nigeria Masters which is in its second edition is featuring 45 players from seven countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Trinidad Tobago, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

They are competing for a share of the 50,000 dollars prize fund.

The winner will pick up $6,000 and the jacket of The Masters.