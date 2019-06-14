The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has told the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, that for the reconciliation process facilitated by some eminent Nigerians among them to work, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria must publicly apologise to him.

The Governor stated this in an article by his former Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba.

It would be recalled that the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, led a team of eminent Nigerians, including renowned industrialist, Aliko Dangote, to reconcile the feuding power brokers last week.

However, reacting to an article, Garba said Ganduje is demanding for a public apology from Sanusi.

In the 45-paragraph response to an article: “Letter to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,” written by one Jibrin Ibrahim in respect of the face-off between Emir Sanusi and the Governor, Garba said: “Emir Sanusi has the moral burden to withdraw all court cases he’s personally sponsoring against Kano State Government as part of reconciliation conditions.

“It is very important to state that for the reconciliation to yield the desired result, Emir Sanusi has the moral burden to publicly apologise to Governor Ganduje and the entire people of Kano State for dragging the revered Kano Emirate into the murky water of politics.”

Garba also said part of the conditions will be for Emir Sanusi to extend a hand of fellowship to the Emirs of Karaye, Rano, Gaya and Bichi and demonstrate his readiness to assume his position as the Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs.