Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and State Accountant General, Shehu Mu’azu to work with him in his second term in office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.‎

Ganduje commended the duo for working with him in his first tenure which ended on Wednesday.

It said: “The governor made the announcement immediately after his official inauguration for the second term in office.”

Ganduje urged them to work hard to ensure that the new administration be more fruitful as he had promised the people during the second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, which government said would be determine by the laws governing the operations of affected agencies and departments.‎