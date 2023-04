The mother of Fuji music star, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi, better known by his stage name, Pasuma, Alhaja Khadijat, is died.

The multi-talented singer and originator of “Orobokibo” slang, announced the incident on his Instagram page.

Alabi, who posted the picture of his mother and himself on his Instagram page on Thursday, wrote: “My jewel, I will miss you forever!

“Words fail me.

“Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven.”