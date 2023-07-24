Fuel attendant docked for alleged stealing of N3.4m

828 828

A 39-year-old petrol attendant, Waliu Olamilekan, was on Monday docked at Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged stealing of N3,464,000 at BFO filling station in Badagry.

The defendant of unknown address is standing trial on three count of unlawful entry, malicious damage and stealing, for which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 9, at about 11.30.a.m. at Pipeline, Araromi-Ale, Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant allegedly broke into the office of the manager of the station, Titilope Falola, the complainant and made away with the money.

“He damaged the burglary window valued N45,000, bulk room and drawer of the Manager’s office.

“The defendant also stole the sum of N3, 464,000 million, property of BFO Filling Station.

“The Police were able to recover the stolen money from where he hid it.

“The offences contravene Sections 307, 339 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ he said.

The Magistrate, T.A Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1, 000,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola said one of the sureties should produce evidence of statement of account worth N1m and three years tax address verification.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 21, for mention.