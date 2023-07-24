Top 5 Zoho platforms helping businesses thrive in Nigeria, by Kehinde Ogundare

828 828

Nigeria, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, boasts a thriving business ecosystem characterised by its dynamism and resilience. Nigerian enterprises are widely recognised for their tenacity and relentless pursuit of global competitiveness.

A report by McKinsey reveals that responses to Covid-19 have sped up the adoption of digital technologies by several years. Companies have accelerated the digitisation of their customer and supply-chain interactions, and of their internal operations by three to four years.

In the current era of digital advancements, Nigerian businesses are acutely aware of the significance of embracing cutting-edge software solutions to optimise their operations and augment productivity. The pursuit of efficient and all-encompassing technological tools remains a paramount objective for these enterprises. Forward-thinking businesses recognise that investing in technological solutions is a strategic decision, pivotal to achieving sustained growth.

Zoho serves as a prominent example, offering a diverse array of platforms that facilitate not only the digital transformation of business processes, but also the automation of operational workflows. Here is a compilation of the five preeminent Zoho platforms that Nigerian businesses are harnessing to propel their growth.

Driving enterprise collaboration

In the pursuit of business success, effective communication and collaboration are essential. Recognising the value of collaborative efforts and the importance of internal communication, enterprises are increasingly prioritising cost-effective technological solutions. According to a survey, 75% of employees consider teamwork and collaboration highly significant.

Zoho Workplace, a unified enterprise collaboration platform, offers Nigerian businesses the means to foster strong collaboration amongst internal teams and external stakeholders through its email (that can be shared), online office suite (word processor, spreadsheet, presentation and document management), video conferencing and webinar tool, and social intranet.

The recently-revamped word processor, Zoho Writer, presents a departure from the conventional Word-style interface, opting for a formatting sidebar that not only enhances visual appeal but also facilitates the creation of sophisticated and professional documents by offering AI-driven insights such as wordy phrases to improve writing quality.

With Zoho Workplace, users get a unified view of all their work. For improving productivity, it also offers drag-and-drop functionality across apps such as the ability to drag an email attachment and drop it into a colleague’s chat to send it directly. The platform can be extended to third-party application widgets in case a company is using multiple productivity and collaboration apps.

Unify with platforms

Managing multiple software applications can pose significant challenges and high costs for Nigerian businesses. However, adopting a unified platform offers numerous advantages, including seamless contextual data flow, improved data analytics, an enhanced Management Information System (MIS), and better decision-making capabilities, all of which contribute to business growth and profitability.

Zoho One uniquely offers the most comprehensive, unified, and centralised platform for users to run their entire business in the cloud, eliminating the need for multiple, asynchronous business management applications that do not seamlessly integrate with one another. This eliminates the problem of data silos, multi-vendor contracts, and integration hassles. Zoho serves as a cohesive solution, empowering businesses to streamline their operations and maximize productivity. With approximately 45 integrated applications spanning critical domains such as CRM, project management, finance, and HR, Zoho One provides a cost-effective and customised solution tailored to meet the unique requirements of each customer.

The increasing adoption of Zoho One in Nigeria can be attributed to the growing need for enterprises to consolidate their technological infrastructure onto a unified platform. By leveraging Zoho One, businesses can transform their fragmented activities into a connected and agile organisation, establishing Zoho One as the operating system of choice for Nigerian businesses

Build the customer experience

APSIS reports that 68% of B2B companies encounter difficulties in generating leads. Effective customer relationship management (CRM) is vital for the growth of businesses, particularly in Nigeria’s highly competitive market. Zoho CRM empowers Nigerian enterprises by efficiently managing their sales, marketing, and customer support processes.

Zoho CRM offers a comprehensive range of features like lead management, sales automation, and analytics, enabling businesses to nurture leads, close deals, and enhance customer relationships. A well-considered CRM investment streamlines sales activities, improves lead conversion rates, and increases revenue. Integrating emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence, helps salespeople gain insights such as the best time to contact a lead.

Zoho CRM’s mobile app stands out with essential features, remote analytics access, AI-powered insights, and seamless collaboration for businesses on the move. It provides user-friendly contact and deal management, along with unique features like running macros and converting leads with associated accounts and deals.

Customer support

Successful businesses comprehend the strategic significance of delivering exemplary customer service, as it plays a pivotal role in fostering repeat purchases, retaining customers, and ultimately augmenting revenue. Nigerian enterprises, cognizant of this fact, place paramount importance on providing exceptional customer support as a fundamental tenet of their approach to cultivating enduring customer loyalty.

Zoho Desk, a comprehensive customer support software, serves as a central hub for managing customer inquiries and enables businesses to deliver prompt and efficient support. With features such as customer support tickets, a dedicated support portal, contract management, and robust report creation capabilities, Zoho Desk empowers Nigerian businesses to provide unparalleled support experiences. By leveraging these powerful tools, businesses can elevate customer satisfaction levels, foster long-term customer retention, and ultimately drive business growth.

Managing people

The post-COVID-19 landscape has witnessed significant shifts in job search and hiring practices. For Nigerian businesses striving to cultivate a productive workforce, effective human resource management has become paramount. Now, more than ever, businesses recognise the criticality of establishing an enabling work environment to mitigate employee turnover and foster long-term employee retention.

Zoho People, a cloud-based HR management platform, simplifies HR processes and improves employee management. With features, such as recruitment management, time tracking, leave management, and performance evaluations, Zoho People assists businesses, addresses HR challenges, and optimises HR operations.

In Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape, harnessing efficient software solutions is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and flourishing. Businesses require a comprehensive suite of integrated applications that offer customization and scalability, while also providing seamless access via cloud-based and mobile platforms. Affordability is a key consideration, alongside the ability to seamlessly integrate with third-party systems. Additionally, exceptional customer support plays a pivotal role in ensuring optimal utilization of these software solutions. By embracing these attributes, businesses can effectively navigate the digital era and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Kehinde Ogundare, Country Manager, Zoho Nigeria