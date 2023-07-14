Flooding: Rep. Philip Agbese commends First Lady over donations to victims

828 828

Lawmaker, Philip Agbese (APC-Benue) representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu over her donations to Abuja flood victims.

He described the First Lady as the mother of the nation who has once again demonstrated her big heart and compassion for the ordinary Nigerian.

The wife of the President assisted victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja with N250,000 each.

Applauding the First Lady, Agbese said by this action, Tinubu has shown that she understands the plight of the common man on the streets.

He said by sending delegates led by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Senator Tinubu can go the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of citizens not minding their religion, ethnicity or social status.

The Benue lawmaker urged all Nigerians to key into her Renewed Hope Initiative, adding that it is meant to bring succour and relief to families.

” We all witnessed the flash floods which submerged houses and vehicles in the estate about a week ago, a recurring situation at the peak of the rainy season annually. It was traumatic, to say the least,” Agbese said.

“We also saw the insensitive action of some overzealous government officials to eject people who had lost loved ones and their homes. What a shame!

“The restraining order halting further demolition was a massive relief. Now, our First Lady has taken it upon herself to support these hurting families with donations. This should be commended.

“Although the funds won’t necessarily seize further flooding in the area nor bring back lost loved ones and homes. However, in the meantime, it will go a long way to cushion the hardship they are currently going through. Mrs Tinubu is indeed the mother of the nation.

“Like some of the policies of her husband, the First Lady is focused on the ordinary Nigerian. Her Renewed Hope Initiative will bring succour and relief to millions of families in the nation. Let us support her”.