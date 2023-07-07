Flood: Pyakasa residents urge FCTA to demolish buildings on waterways

Some residents of Pyakasa, a satellite town in the FCT, have called for immediate intervention to prevent further disasters from constant flooding in the area.
The residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday said there was need for the FCT Administration (FCTA) to step in to tackle the problem.
They believed that the situation was caused by buildings erected on natural waterways that passed through the area.
The residents disclosed that areas most affected were: Goshen Villa, Diamond City Luxury and Royale, Angel Martins and Redeemers estates.
A business woman and mother of four, Saratu Iliya, expressed concerns about the continuing danger from the flood, the residents contend with.
Iliya said she was trapped for six hours during a heavy downpour and was unable to pick up her children from school when the access road and bridge in the area became flooded.
