First plane in Nigeria Air fleet arrives + Video

The first plane in the fleet of Nigeria Air has arrived.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday, accompanied by a video.

The plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Sirika, who had promised the take-off of the airline before the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration leaves office on May 29, 2023, tweeted: “We are here.

“To Almighty God be all the glory.

“It has been a very long, tedious, daunting and difficult path.

“We thank everyone for the support.

“This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come.

“Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity.”

The Federal Government had before now announced that it would be collaborating with Ethiopian Airlines for the project.

The plane that arrived thus came with the tail painted in the colour of Ethiopian Airlines.