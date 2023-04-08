Fire guts property estimated at N39m in Ilorin

A fire at a paints shop in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, razed two adjoining residential buildings and destroyed properties estimated at about N39 million.

The intense fire, on Saturday, destroyed five other shops beside the paint shop in the Kwara State capital.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, stated: “A paints shop suddenly caught fire and destroyed two residential buildings built beside it; a storey building and a bungalow.

“Aside the two residential buildings destroyed by the ravaging fire, five other shops in the vicinity were also affected.

“Firemen were able to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to more buildings.

“The fire was intensified by the flammable nature of paints and would have been contained earlier if onlookers and sympathisers had alerted the Fire Service early enough.”

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, urged residents to always switch off electrical appliances while leaving their homes and at bedtime to stave fire accidents.