Finland speaks on viral letter warning IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

A letter purportedly from the Finnish Government warning a top member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the IPOB, to withdraw the sit-at-home order in the South East is currently circulating on social media.

The letter, allegedly signed by the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is dated February 15 2023.

It claimed that Ekpa would be arrested and charged with international terrorism should he not reverse the order within 48 hours.

The letter reads: “Following complaints by Nigerians in Finland and the Nigerian Government about your various pronouncements, using social media outlets, to impose sit-at-homes in Nigeria, you are hereby warned to desist from such nefarious activities which are capable of disturbing the peace and causing bloodshed.

“More worrying to the Finnish Government is your imposition of sit-at-homes on days slated for democratic elections in Nigeria.

“This is an act of international terrorism.

“You are hereby directed to call off your planned sit-at-homes by pronouncing through the same media outlets, you used for your illegal pronouncements, a reversal of your sit-at-home orders.

“Mr. Simon Ikpa, you have 48 hours to reverse course or you will be arrested and charged with international terrorism.

“I have directed my Attorney General, Raija Toiviainen, to ensure that my directive is immediately carried out.”

Also, some videos recently emerged on the Twitter account of Ekpa pronouncing a sit-at-home order in the eastern states of the country from February 23 to 28.

Ekpa said in a broadcast: “On the 23rd day of February 2023, there will be a sit-at-home.

“On the 24th day of February 2023, there will be a lockdown in the entire Biafra territory.

“On the 25th day of February 2023, Biafra land will be under lock and key.

“On the 26th of February 2023, Biafra land will be sealed and will be under the lock of key, there will be no movement of chicken.

“On the 27th of February 2023, Biafra land will be under total lock and key.

“On the 28th of February 2023, Biafra land will be under lock and key.

“I want Biafrans to understand that these particular dates and days are still subject to review, review in the sense that the sit at home may be called off at any point in time.

“In addition to the affirmation dates, there will be an imposition of curfew on two of those days – on the 24th and 25th of February 2023.

“In addition, to the sit-at-home, there will be a six-to-six curfew.

“There will be an imposition of curfew on all federal roads in the following areas: All federal roads leading to Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo state.

“I want Biafrans to understand that on these days mentioned, it will be an open war between Biafra and Nigeria because we are fighting to protect our life, our property, our villages, our cultures and values.

“So, anybody who the Nigerian government sends to come and fight Biafra, we will engage you.”

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Thursday, Adamu Garba, former senator and ex-presidential aspirant, lauded the Finnish Government for placing an eye on Ekpa.

He tweeted: “Simon Ekpa is on his way to Nigerian Prison.

“The Finnish authorities are after him.

“He’s now under global surveillance I tell you this & is a promise: There is no enemy of this country that will ever succeed.

“The worst fruitless struggle is that which is targeted against Nigeria.”

The tweet had 98.8k views, 510 likes and 176 retweets.

In a statement, Ima Edem, Media Officer to the Finnish Government, said the letter was not from the country.

Edem said: “The letter purporting to be signed by the Prime Minister of Finland and currently circulating widely in the media does not originate from the Finnish government.

“We have reported the Twitter message, with which this fake letter was originally distributed, and asked Twitter to remove it.

“The viral letter threatening Ekpa with arrest and charges of international terrorism is not from the Finnish government.”