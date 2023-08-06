FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Anyansi-Agwu inspires Super Falcons at training session

First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, was a key inspirational figure as the Super Falcons rounded off their preparations for Monday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash with England.

The former Enyimba FC supremo stayed all through the training session at the Perry Park pitch in Australia.

Anyansi-Agwu expressed confidence in the nine-time African champions to overpower the Three Lionesses at Monday shootout at Lang Park.

He said: “I am very impressed with the form the team has shown so far, and what I have seen at today’s training sessions.

“We have a strong squad capable of doing the business and we are backing them to go all the way.

“They were exceptional in the group stage, finishing without losing a single match, which in itself is a record for an African team.

“The clash with England is an opportunity for the Super Falcons to continue their groundbreaking feats at the FIFA World Cup.”

Anyansi-Agwu drummed support for the ladies while praising the efforts of the Nigeria High Commission in Australia and the Nigeria community in mobilising Nigerians to come and support the Falcons at the Lang Park in previous games.

He said: “Our High Commission officials have been super-committed to the noble project of supporting our ladies here, and they did a marvellous job in all the three matches of the group phase, from the first match against Canada in Melbourne.

“The High Commissioner, Ambassador Anderson Madubike, and his top officials have been amazing.

“So also, have been the leaders of the Nigerian community.

“I want to encourage them to do even more as we get set to play the Round of 16 match.

“It is a big match and we need all the support.”