FIFA U20 WWC Qualifiers: Falconets close to France 2018, beat hosts South Africa

Nigeria’s under-20 women football team Falconets are one foot away from the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France, after whipping hosts Basetsana of South Africa 2-0 on Saturday.

The win was in a match played at the Peter Makomba Stadium in Polokwane, which was the final round first leg fixture of the France 2018 Africa Zone Qualifiers.

The Falconets found a rather relaxed game in spite of the water breaks called out by the hosts in the 24th and 67th minutes.

The space of five minutes in the first half was enough to snatch the needed win.

Rasheedat Ajibade opened scoring 30 minutes into the game, and Anam Imo extended the lead five minutes later, after leaving Basetsana’s goalkeeper, Mapaseka Mpuru, helpless.

However, the home side almost got a quick response through top scorer, Linda Motlhalo, three minutes later but her strike from the free kick spot went wide.

In another goal attempt, Imo breezed past Basetsana goalkeeper but her finish came off the crossbar in the 52nd minute.

Basetsana’s best chance came nine minutes to the end of regulation time through substitute, Khanya Nxesi, but visiting goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnodozie, denied her.

The return leg will hold in Nigeria in a fortnight.