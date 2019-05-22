The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Ahmed Umdagas Hamidu as the Chief Medical Director, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from May 12, 2019.

Congratulating Prof. Hamidu on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of our people for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system for Nigerians.

Adewole further urged the new CMD to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievements to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.