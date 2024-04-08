FCT: Police nab suspected armed robbery kingpin, four others

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robbery kingpin and four others in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the alleged kingpin was the leader of an armed robbery gang responsible for a series of robberies and other heinous crimes in the FCT.

She said the kingpin was arrested following the apprehension of an alleged cultist and member of the armed robbery gang on February 14.

She said the three other suspects, who were also members of the gang, were arrested following investigations by police operatives.

According to her, all the suspects have confessed to be involved in a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT.

She said they had also admitted to being members of a confraternity cult group, Vikings.

Adeh said four locally fabricated AK47 rifles, three locally made rifles, using cartridges, an English pistol and one locally made pistol were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson said a Dane gun, three AK47 ammunition and an empty cartridge were also recovered from the suspects.

She said efforts were being intensified to recover other exhibits in possession of the suspects.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, had reiterated the commitment of the command to make FCT uncomfortable for criminals.

She said the CP had enjoined residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653.